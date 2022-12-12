Someone set a mattress and garbage can afire on Sherman Avenue. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ARSON

1900 Sherman

A mattress and a garbage can were set afire at a residence in the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue around 8:48 a.m. Saturday.

ASSAULT

1454 Elmwood

Robert R. Vawter, 39, of 7759 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago,, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 8:11 a.m. Sunday and charged with assault.

BATTERY

355 Ridge

Jason L. Whitmore, 40, of 6726 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Sunday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY

2500 Ashland

Someone gained entry to an unlocked garage in the 2500 block of Ashland Avenue between Thursday and 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Nothing was reported missing.

2600 Princeton

Someone gained entry to a residence in the 2600 block of Princeton Avenue via an unlocked door beween 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and took jewelry and electronics.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2100 Greenwood

Reindeer decorations were damaged outside a residence in the 2100 block of Greenwood Street around noon on Friday.

1600 Payne

The side mirror was damaged on a 2013 Nissan in the 1600 block of Payne Street between 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.

800 Dobson

Tires were slashed on a 2014 Chevrolet in the 800 block of Dobson Street around 10 a.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

1640 Chicago

Nino Harris, 44, address unknown, was arrested at 1640 Chicago Ave. at 9:09 p.m. Saturday and charged with criminal trespass.

THEFT

3200 Park

A black 2020 Ford Expedition was stolen from the 3200 block of Park Place between 3:30 p.m. and 7:46 p.m. Sunday using keys left inside the vehicle. It was recovered later in Evanston.

700 Central

A black 2021 Kia Telluride was taken from the 700 block of Central Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday using keys left inside the vehicle. It was recovered later in Evanston.

100 Dodge

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2003 Honda in the 100 block of Dodge Avenue between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. Friday.

1000 Sherman

A license plate was removed from a 2008 Toyota in the 1000 block of Sherman Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

2100 Ridge

A grey Giant Escape bicycle that was secured to a bike rack was taken in the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.

1100 Church

A package was taken from a residence in the 1100 block of Church Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

2400 Main

Miscellaneous merchandise was taken from a store in the 2400 block of Main Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

900 Dodge

Karin A. McGrier, 61, of 2009 Dodge Ave., was arrested at 900 Dodge Ave. at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday and charged with retail theft.

TRAFFIC

311 Asbury

Hector Leonel Cortez-Cabrera, 33, of 1648 W. Morse Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 311 Asbury Ave. at 7:28 a.m. Thursday and charged with a traffic violation.

900 Church

Mariana L. Garcia, 32, of 1719 W. Greenleaf Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 900 Church St. at 11:22 a.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation.

2107 Sherman

Steven E. Hill, 24, of 7751 S. Loomis Blvd., Chicago, was arrested at 2107 Sherman Ave. at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.

1607 Sherman

Dean F. Holden, 55, of 1225 W. Chase Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1607 Sherman Ave. at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: