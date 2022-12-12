Someone set a mattress and garbage can afire on Sherman Avenue. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ARSON
1900 Sherman
A mattress and a garbage can were set afire at a residence in the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue around 8:48 a.m. Saturday.

ASSAULT
1454 Elmwood
Robert R. Vawter, 39, of 7759 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago,, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 8:11 a.m. Sunday and charged with assault.

BATTERY
355 Ridge
Jason L. Whitmore, 40, of 6726 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Sunday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY
2500 Ashland
Someone gained entry to an unlocked garage in the 2500 block of Ashland Avenue between Thursday and 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Nothing was reported missing.

2600 Princeton
Someone gained entry to a residence in the 2600 block of Princeton Avenue via an unlocked door beween 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and took jewelry and electronics.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
2100 Greenwood
Reindeer decorations were damaged outside a residence in the 2100 block of Greenwood Street around noon on Friday.

1600 Payne
The side mirror was damaged on a 2013 Nissan in the 1600 block of Payne Street between 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.

800 Dobson
Tires were slashed on a 2014 Chevrolet in the 800 block of Dobson Street around 10 a.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS
1640 Chicago
Nino Harris, 44, address unknown, was arrested at 1640 Chicago Ave. at 9:09 p.m. Saturday and charged with criminal trespass.

THEFT
3200 Park
A black 2020 Ford Expedition was stolen from the 3200 block of Park Place between 3:30 p.m. and 7:46 p.m. Sunday using keys left inside the vehicle. It was recovered later in Evanston.

700 Central
A black 2021 Kia Telluride was taken from the 700 block of Central Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday using keys left inside the vehicle. It was recovered later in Evanston.

100 Dodge
A catalytic converter was removed from a 2003 Honda in the 100 block of Dodge Avenue between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. Friday.

1000 Sherman
A license plate was removed from a 2008 Toyota in the 1000 block of Sherman Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

2100 Ridge
A grey Giant Escape bicycle that was secured to a bike rack was taken in the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.

1100 Church
A package was taken from a residence in the 1100 block of Church Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

2400 Main
Miscellaneous merchandise was taken from a store in the 2400 block of Main Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

900 Dodge
Karin A. McGrier, 61, of 2009 Dodge Ave., was arrested at 900 Dodge Ave. at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday and charged with retail theft.

TRAFFIC
311 Asbury
Hector Leonel Cortez-Cabrera, 33, of 1648 W. Morse Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 311 Asbury Ave. at 7:28 a.m. Thursday and charged with a traffic violation.

900 Church
Mariana L. Garcia, 32, of 1719 W. Greenleaf Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 900 Church St. at 11:22 a.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation.

2107 Sherman
Steven E. Hill, 24, of 7751 S. Loomis Blvd., Chicago, was arrested at 2107 Sherman Ave. at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.

1607 Sherman
Dean F. Holden, 55, of 1225 W. Chase Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1607 Sherman Ave. at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document:

December_-_12DRDownload

Charles Bartling

cbartling@comcast.net

A resident of Evanston since 1975, Chuck Bartling holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and has extensive experience as a reporter and editor for daily newspapers, radio...

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *