Three incidents of arson were reported to police on Dobson, Asbury, and Howard. These among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ARSON

900 Howard

Someone set fire to grass and brush on government property in the 900 block of Howard Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

100 Asbury

A garbage bin was ignited at the CVS Pharmacy, in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue, between 11:12 p.m. and 11:34 p.m. Wednesday.

Dobson at Elmwood

A garbage bin was set afire at Dobson Street and Elmwood Avenue at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARY

1700 Dempster

Tools were removed from a residential garage after forced entry through a side door between 10:21 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

700 Howard

Someone used a rock to break the front door glass at a residence in the 700 block of Howard Street at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

SHOTS HEARD

1100 Pitner

Gunshots were reported in the 1100 block of Pitner Avenue at 7:27 p.m. Thursday. Police checked the area but found nothing.



THEFT

500 Sheridan

A Mongoose bicycle was stolen from a residence in the 500 block of Sheridan Square between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

