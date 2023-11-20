The non-profit arts organization Evanston Made will hold its third annual Holiday Market at a new location — the former Found restaurant at 1631 Chicago Ave. in downtown Evanston.

This year’s market will feature art exhibits and pop-up sales of handmade goods by Evanston Made members, plus interactive workshops, “Meet the Makers” events, mixers and art demos. Program details are available on the Evanston Made website.

Lisa Degliantoni, co-director of Evanston Made, says the event supports hundreds of creative entrepreneurs in Evanston.

The pop-up site will be open Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 1-17.

The space for the pop-up has been donated by The Merion, owned and managed by Horizon Realty Group.

Andy Vick, executive director of Downtown Evanston, called the pop-up “a fantastic addition to our holiday retail mix.”

“With the City of Evanston’s free holiday parking promotion, we look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike to join us for a joyful, community-oriented holiday shopping season,” Vick added.