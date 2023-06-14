Someone was unsuccessful at stealing a sink that was on display at Home Depot. This among stories in Wednesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
2200 Oakton
An attempt was made to steal a sink that was on display at the Home Depot in the 2200 block of Oakton Street between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, but the attempt was thwarted by store personnel.

1400 Dobson
Two television receivers valued at $500 were removed from the room of a residence in the 1400 block of Dobson Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

BATTERY
Chicago at Sheridan
Arijit U. Biswas, 29, of 4716 N. Sacramento Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Chicago Avenue and Sheridan Road at 4:24 p.m. Monday and charged with domestic battery.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
800 Grey
The driver side window of a 1997 Honda was damaged in the 800 block of Grey Avenue between 5 p.m. on June 7 and noon on Monday.

GRAFFITI
300 Dodge Av
Graffiti was discovered at the Levy Center in the 300 block of Dodge Avenue at 1:31 p.m. Monday.

SHOTS HEARD
Benson at Davis
Gunshots were reported at Benson Avenue and Davis Street at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

100 Elmwood
Gunshots were reported in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

