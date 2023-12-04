Evanston’s Economic Development Committee will be asked Wednesday to approve a $2.5 million tax break for the City Volkswagen dealership on Chicago Avenue.

A memo from city staff says the dealership’s owner, Shawn Kohli, is seeking the tax break to cover the cost of a scheduled $1.5 million renovation to the property next year and to reduce the gap between the cost of property taxes in Evanston and at his eight other dealership locations.

The tax break would amount to a reduction of sales tax revenue to the city of about $250,000 each year for 10 years.

Kohli says if he doesn’t get the tax break he’s considering relocating to a site on McCormick Boulevard north of Touhy Avenue in Skokie.

The city’s economic development director, Paul Zalmezak, says that traditionally the city contributes no more than 25% toward a business improvement project’s cost.

With the proposed $1.5 million upgrade to the City Volkswagen site, that would amount to $375,000, or about 15% of the tax break Kohli is seeking.

If the dealership moved to Skokie, Zalmezak says, the city would initially lose the $327,000 in sales tax revenue and all taxing bodies would lose most of the $425,000 in property tax revenue generated from the dealership’s three Evanston properties at 1033 and 1034 Chicago Ave. and 1601 Foster St.

But he says the two sites on Chicago Avenue could be redeveloped as multifamily housing that that might generate as much as a combined $1.1 million in annual property tax revenue.

Somewhat dimming the near-term prospects for multifamily redevelopment of the Volkswagen sites is another item on the EDC’s Wednesday agenda.

That’s a request from Richard Fisher of Autobarn Motors for a property tax break in connection with leasing his former Nissan dealership location at 1012 Chicago Ave. to the minority and women-owned business Whole & Free Foods LLC.

The property had been approved by the city for redevelopment as a 116-unit multi-family housing complex two years ago, but Zalmezak says that project has been “stymied by site conditions and interest rates impacting the availability of capital for residential developments.”

The proposal to lease the building to the maker of the Every Body Eat brand of allergy-free snack foods would bring 23 full-time and two part-time employees to the city.

The planned conversion of the dealership to factory and office space is estimated to cost $2 million, with most of that expense going to equipment.

The project is seeking a property tax reduction that would see all taxing bodies forego just over $900,000 in tax revenue over its 12-year term.