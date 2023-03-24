Someone set a car on fire on Dodge Avenue, and a pedestrian was approached by a robbery suspect on Church Street. These stories among those in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ARSON

2000 Dodge

Someone was caught on video setting fire to the engine area of a 2016 GMC Acadia in the 2000 block of Dodge Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The car’s driver, a 34-year-old woman, was unable to identify the suspect.

ROBBERY

1100 Church

A 24-year-old man who was walking along the 1100 block of Church Street, told police that someone approached him from behind around 7:35 p.m. Thursday, and said “give me all your stuff.” The victim refused, and the suspect fled.

BATTERY

901 Maple

Jacob Bland, 34, of 901 Maple Ave., was arrested at that address at 6:04 p.m. Sunday and charged with battery. He is due in court on May 10 at 9 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1800 Hartrey

The kitchen countertop of a rental unit in the 1800 block of Hartrey Avenue was damaged between 5 p.m. on March 14 and 7 a.m. the following day.

THEFT

2400 Howard

Consumable goods were taken in two incidents at the Jewel-Osco grocery store, in the 2400 block of Howard Street, at about 2 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. on Thursday.

2200 Howard

Drugs and narcotics were taken at the Target store in the 2200 block of Howard Street around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

635 Chicago

Hara L. Scalin, 50, address unknown, was arrested at 635 Chicago Ave. at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday and charged with retail theft.

TRAFFIC

718 Ridge

Lakeya L. Saunders, 37, of 828 Reba Place, was arrested at 718 Ridge Ave. at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation. A court date has been set for April 19 at 9 a.m.

251 Asbury

Rael S. Walker, 24, of 415 Howard St., was arrested at 251 Asbury Ave. at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation. A court date has been set for May 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

