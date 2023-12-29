Evanston police say motor vehicle theft incidents increased dramatically this year with 253 cars reported stolen so far, compared to 152 in all of 2022.

Along with a 20% increase in other larceny and theft cases, from 1,440 to 1,723 as of Tuesday, Dec. 26, the overall level of crimes against property tracked by the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System was up more than 9% in the city.

The surge in auto theft is an issue nationwide, with thefts in some major cities, including Chicago, more than doubling — largely as a result of the lack of basic anti-theft technology in Kia and Hyundai models sold from 2011 to 2021.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says that in response to a rash of auto theft incidents earlier this week, Chief Schenita Stewart spoke to command staff officers about working more closely with police in neighboring communities to coordinate information sharing about the thefts and improve deployment of resources against the issue.

While property crimes have increased, crimes against persons declined by nearly 3% in Evanston this year.

There has been only one murder so far in 2023, compared to two last year. That matches a trend of declining homicides in many communities shown in FBI data covering the first nine months of this year.

Sex offense reports were down 37%. Aggravated assaults nearly doubled, but the much more numerous simple assault incidents declined by nearly 7%.

In the crimes against society category, arrests for drug offenses and weapons violations increased, leading to an overall increase of 17% of crimes in that category.