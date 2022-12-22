A backpack and its contents were stolen from the Robert Crown Community Center. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
1800 Main
A backpack and its contents were stolen from a 12-year-old girl at the Robert Crown Community Center in the 1800 block of Main Street at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

2200 Orrington
A purse and its contents were taken from a 59-year-old woman at the Lutheran Campus Ministry Church in the 2200 block of Orrington Avenue around noon on Wednesday.

1800 Ridge
Two women’s bicycles were stolen from a parking garage in the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue between noon Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

1900 Green Bay
A cell phone and cash were taken from a victim at a gas station in the 1900 block of Green Bay Road between12:08 a.m. on Dec. 11 and 12:18 a.m. Thursday.

BURGLARY
2300 Lake
Someone entered a 2015 Jeep in the 2300 block of Lake Street between 5 p.m. Saturday and 1:11 a.m. Sunday and ransacked the interior. Nothing was reported taken.

1700 Church
Subjects used a baseball bat to gain entrance to a business in the 1700 block of Church Street around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

DRUGS
Washington at Asbury
Gilberto Almanza, 24, of 1314 Dewey Ave., was arrested at Washington Street and Asbury Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

GRAFFITI
Sherman at Greenwood
Graffiti was discovered in red paint on government property at Sherman Avenue and Greenwood Street at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday.

ROBBERY
227 Custer
Leroy T. Pinter, 54, of 1015 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 227 Custer Ave. at 10:11 a.m. on Dec. 15 and charged with robbery.

SHOTS HEARD
1900 Dempster
Gunshots were reported in the 1900 block of Dempster Street at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

1700 Simpson
Gunshots were reported in the 1700 block of Simpson Street at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

