A backpack containing two computers and other equipment valued in excess of $2,500 was taken from an unlocked room at the Hilton Garden Inn. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

1800 Maple

An unlocked door provided access to a guest room at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in the 1800 block of Maple Avenue, where someone stole a backpack full of computer gear, including two computers, valued in excess of $2,500, belonging to a 20-year-old male victim from Georgia, between 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

900 Seward

A wallet containing credit cards, a drivers license, and cash was removed from a woman’s purse at the park building in the 900 block of Seward Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

100 Asbury

A black 2013 Toyota that was left unlocked with the motor running in a parking lot in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue was stolen around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

200 Brown

A silver 2021 Kia was taken from the 200 block of Brown Avenue between 6 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.

500 Sheridan

The steering column was damaged on a 2019 Hyundai in the 500 block of Sheridan Road between 9 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday in an unsuccessful attempt at stealing it.

200 Ridge

The steering column was damaged on a 2014 Hyundai in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue in an unsuccessful attempt at stealing it between 6:35 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.

100 Asbury

Merchandise was taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday.

ASSAULT

1655 Foster

Jose Guadalupe Maldonaldo, 34, of 1622 Darrow Ave., was arrested at 1655 Foster St. at 11:19 p.m. Saturday and charged with assault. He is due in court on May 3 at 9 a.m.

BURGLARY

500 Sheridan

An unlocked 2023 Jeep was entered between 11 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Sheridan Road. Keys were reported missing.

400 Custer

Damaged windows were used to enter two vehicles–a 2013 Toyota and a 2016 Hyundai– in the 400 block of Custer Avenue between 6 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Friday. Nothing was reported taken in either incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2100 Howard

A window was damaged at a residence in the 2100 block of Howard Street around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

900 Chicago

The front glass door at Doc Able’s Auto Clinic, in the 900 block of Chicago Avenue, was damaged between 6 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.

1100 Judson

The hood of a 2018 Volvo was damaged in the 1100 block of Judson Avenue between 5:45 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.

2100 Brown

Several household items were damaged at a residence in the 2100 block of Brown Avenue at 3:13 p.m. Sunday.

DRUGS

2107 Darrow

Dewone K. Cribbs, 35, of 448 N. Springfield Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 2107 Darrow Ave. at 7:26 a.m. on March 5 and charged with manufacture or delivery of cannabis.

2026 Wesley

William Paul Hutchison, 37, of 2300 Noyes Court, was arrested at 2026 Wesley Ave. at 6:41 a.m. Sunday and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

GRAFFITI

Central at Jackson

Graffiti was discovered on the street at Central Street and Jackson Avenue at 9:12 a.m. Saturday.

SHOTS HEARD

2300 Hartrey

Gunshots were reported in the 2300 block of Hartrey Avenue at 11:44 p.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

