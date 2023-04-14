Aggrieved friends and family of victims of the shooting at the Clark Street beach caused a disturbance outside of Evanston Hospital that resulted in an arrest for battery. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BATTERY

2100 Ridge

Friends and family of the three victims, including one fatality, of the incident at the Clark Street Beach Wednesday night caused a disturbance outside of Evanston Hospital that resulted in an injury and an arrest. Charged with aggravated battery was Amil Brian Travis, 24, of 3615 Davis St., Skokie. His arrest was recorded at 2:26 a.m. Thursday.

BURGLARY

400 South Boulevard

Someone broke a window and ravaged the glove box of a 2022 Dodge in a parking lot in the 400 block of South Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

900 Hamlin

A burglar entered an unlocked residence in the 900 block of Hamlin Street between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday and took a purse.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1000 Garnett

A window was found broken at a residence in the 1000 block of Garnett Place at 11:08 p.m. Thursday.

2300 Foster

Someone spray-painted the side of a 2002 Chrysler in the 2300 block of Foster Street between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

THEFT

2100 Ridge

A subject peeled the steering column in an apparent attempt to steal a 2013 Hyundai in the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

2200 Howard

Someone stole clothing merchandise at the Ross Dress for Less store in the 2200 block of Howard Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

