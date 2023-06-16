The City of Evanston has handed out 25,000 free season passes to Evanston residents for Lake Michigan beaches. That’s down dramatically from 33,000 passes at the same time last year.

But that does not mean fewer people are taking in the sand and sun, according to Tim Carter, the city’s director of athletics and lakefront activities.

Rather, the city has stopped giving out the free tokens as if they were Halloween candy, and all the recipients had to do was fish a bunch out of a bowl.

Carter told the Parks and Recreation Board on Thursday evening that in 2022, when the city had just switched from “fee” to every day “free” for Evanston residents, 10 season tokens at a time were provided to anyone who wanted them, no questions asked, and no proof of residency required.

The idea was to get the tokens handed out as quickly as possible, although Carter told Evanston Now it was likely that some people took more than they could ever use. Non-residents likely got some as well.

Because the passes were free for all, the distribution became just that, Carter indicated, a “free-for-all.”

Those days are gone.

This year, Carter said, strict identification is required for proof of Evanston residency, before either a free season pass or single-day ticket is provided. Nine different documents are allowable to prove that you are who you say you are, ranging from a driver’s license to a utility bill to a voter registration card, among other options.

Carter said that despite the distribution crackdown, it appears that the same number of people are using the beaches this year as did last season. That’s because the number of tokens more accurately reflects the number of actual users.

Non-residents have to pay, with season passes ranging from $41 to $81, depending on date of purchase. Skokie residents get a discount. The same is true for daily tickets. Skokie residents pay $10, other non-residents pay $12.

Carter also indicated he will bring the board data on how many non-resident season and daily tickets have been sold.

There is something else free for residents along the lakefront. It’s the dog beach, which opened in March.

Carter said the city has distributed 831 dog beach passes so far. Dogs and their owners enjoying the reopened dog beach.

While resident pooches are free, non-resident canines (or, rather, the people who bring them), are charged $200 for the first dog, and $75 per additional pup for the season.

Resident and non-resident dogs must also be licensed, and up to date with their vaccinations.

In an unrelated matter, the Parks and Rec board also talked about going to court.

Not litigation court, but the tennis court.

And, in keeping with the current reality, the board recommended that City Council change the code to mention “tennis/pickleball” activities on the courts, not just tennis. Pickleball has taken off in popularity in recent years. Pickleball players at Lovelace Park.

The board also voted to allow more court hours, allowing the courts to open at 7 a.m. instead of the current 8 a.m.

So if you live near a park or rec center, it’s possible you may now be awakened some sleepy Sunday morning to the sounds of “thud” and “thwack.”

But it could be worse. At least it’s not leaf blowers.