A bicycle was stolen from the front porch of a home on Wesley Avenue. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
1700 Wesley
An unsecured turquoise Trek bicycle was taken from the front porch of a residence in the 1700 block of Wesley Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

1600 Sherman
A wallet and its contents were stolen from an office in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue between Jan. 16 and 3:36 p.m. Thursday.

BATTERY
2227 Foster
Patrick Chubaka, 21, of 2227 Foster St., was arrested at that address at 4:34 a.m. Friday and charged with domestic battery.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
300 Dempster
Someone damaged the front door glass of a residence in the 300 block of Dempster Street between 8:30 a.m. and 4:13 p.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS
901 Maple
Darren A. Lunford, 39, address unknown, was arrested at 901 Maple Ave. at 8:33 a.m. Thursday and charged with trespassing on real property.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

