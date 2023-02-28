Two bicycles were stolen from the garage of a residential facility on Hinman Avenue. This among the stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY
1700 Hinman
Someone gained entry to the garage of a residential facility in the 1700 block of Hinman Avenue between Feb. 21 and Monday and took two bicycles.

2300 Asbury
A subject gained entry to a residence in the 2300 block of Asbury Avenue between 5 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. on Monday and took jewelry.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
2400 Main
A 2019 Buick was found keyed in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Main Street around 2 p.m. on Feb. 15.

GRAFFITI
Greenleaf at Hinman
Graffiti was discovered on a power box at Greenleaf Street and Hinman Avenue at 10:19 a.m. Monday.

600 Madison
Graffiti was discovered painted on the viaduct in the 600 block of Madison Street at 3:21 p.m. Monday.

THEFT
2200 Hartrey
A gray 2014 Toyota Prius was stolen from the 2200 block of Hartrey Avenue between Jan. 23 and Feb. 23.

1000 Darrow
A gray 2016 Kia Sorento was taken from the 1000 block of Darrow Avenue between 7 p.m. Thursday and 1:36 a.m. Friday.

800 Elmwood
A catalytic converter was removed from a 2010 Toyota in the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday.

2600 Ridge
Cash was taken from a patient’s room at Evanston Hospital, in the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue, at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

