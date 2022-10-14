Black paint was sprayed on basement windows of a home on Dewey Avenue. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

GRAFFITI
2100 Dewey
A woman reported that someone had spray-painted graffiti on her basement windows with black paint around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Dewey Avenue.

BATTERY
1014 Garnett
Mardell R. Clinkscales, 27, of 4767 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1014 Garnett Place at 5:16 p.m. Thursday and charged with battery.

THEFT
1700 Sherman
Someone stole general merchandise from the CVS Pharmacy in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

