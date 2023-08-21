The National Weather Service is predicting dangerously hot heat and humidity in Evanston later this week.

After pleasant conditions Monday, with a high of 77 degrees and just a bit warmer on Tuesday with a forecast high of 78, the weather service says conditions will really heat up on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures of 96 degrees forecast both days, before cooling back down to 76 on Friday.

For Wednesday and Thursday the weather service says an excessive heat watch is in effect with heat index values — a measure combining temperature with humidity — up to around 110 degrees possible.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The weather service advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.