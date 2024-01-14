The National Weather Service says blowing and drifting snow is creating hazardous travel conditions Sunday morning, especially on north-south roads in open and rural areas in northern Illinois.

Snowfall is expected to stop in Evanston before noon. Snow plow crews working overnight have managed to keep streets here, at least in the downtown area, generally clear.

Wind chill readings are expected to remain at -20 degrees or below through Sunday and much of Monday, and a wind chill warning is in effect.

The weather service says conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

It urges people to avoid outside activities if possible, and, if you have to go out, to wear appropriate clothing including a hat and gloves.