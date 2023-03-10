Evanston’s Environment Board voted Thursday night to recommend City Council restrict bags in big stores.

The new rules, recommended by city staff, would apply to “non-restaurant chain retail establishments exceeding 10,000 square feet.”

Those stores would be barred from providing single-use point-of-sale plastic bags and non-compostable plastic produce bags starting June 1.

And they would be required at the same time to start charging a tax on single-use paper point-of-sale bags, which would have to be recyclable and made up of 40% postconsumer recycled content.

The size of the tax wasn’t specified in the staff memo, but City Council has previously discussed imposing a 15-cent-per-bag tax.

In January the City Council sent a bag tax and ban proposal that would have applied to stores — regardless of size — back to committee after complaints from small business owners that the measure would tend to drive customers away to shop in other towns that don’t impose such restrictions.

The city for several years has had a ban on the use of point-of-sale thin-film plastic bags in stores larger than 10,000 square feet, but environmentalists have been dismayed by the decision of most such stores to use thicker plastic bags instead.