The Liquor Control Review Board Friday recommended that Evanston cut its liquor consumption tax from 6% to 2% while raising the sales tax a quarter percentage point.

A cut in the liquor tax — said to be among the highest in the country — has been sought by owners of restaurants and other liquor dealers.

But the change, according to data presented by Budget Manager Clayton Black, would give Evanston the highest sales tax rate in Cook County.

The board had considered other tax options, including replacing the liquor tax with a new tax on prepared food. But Black said it was difficult to predict whether the prepared food tax would raise as much money as the $3 million the city brings in annually from the liquor tax.

It’s unclear whether City Council will be inclined to follow the board’s recommendation.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) told that board increasing non-liquor taxes would be regressive and place a hardship on lower income residents, while subsidizing a product that many people don’t use or need.

“This idea that we’re going to replace the highest liquor tax…with the highest sales tax in the area does not make sense to me. We’re just stumbling into another bad option…and one that is less equitable,” Reid added

“We’re going to make folks pay more for everyday goods, so folks who are going out to drink and having that luxury…don’t have to pay their fair share.”

Mayor Biss, who was the only board member voting against the measure, said, “I would take it upon myself to do a lot of outreach because I don’t think we should impose the highest sales tax in the county lightly.”

“I do think there’s a legitimate question…is it sensible to replace one outlier with another.” He said he was not comfortable pushing the changes through without getting extensive community input.