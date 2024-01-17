Evanston’s Dempster Street launch for small, carry-in boats has three times the boat storage demand it currently can accommodate.

City staff says all 350 storage spaces at the beach are rented each season, and 764 people are on the waiting list for slots that only rarely become available.

What to do about that is on the Parks and Recreation Board agenda for Thursday night after a contentious City Council meeting last week at which several people who currently store boats at the lakeshore complained about changes proposed by city staff. Payson Wild.

Payson Wild, president of the Evanston Sail & Paddle Association, was among those objecting to the city staff proposal to limit storage spaces at the beach to one per household. Ken Proskie.

Ken Proskie said he’s rented boat storage space at Dempster Street for decades. He said the plan to limit storage to one boat per household would only open up 49 spaces, leaving more than 700 people on the waiting list.

Several speakers suggested adding more storage racks at the beach, but Lakefront Manager Tim Carter says there’s no more room at Dempster Street, and any expansion to other beach areas would interfere with existing uses and likely require an increase in staffing.

Those who have a boat but don’t have a storage space can get a permit to park near the beach and carry their boat to the water. More than 700 of those passes were sold last year.

But some rack-renters at the council meeting complained that they are now too old to carry their boats that far.

The city earned nearly $118,000 from storage fees and another $96,000 from launch-only permits last year.

Resident rates for storage start at $318 a year for paddleboards, kayaks and canoes. The resident fee for a launch-only pass is $221.

At the council meeting, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) suggested that given the relatively low cost of racks, adding more would quickly pay for itself.

One other alternative would be to hold an annual lottery to assign storage spaces, but city staff says they don’t favor that.