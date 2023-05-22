Evanston police evacuated the Whole Foods store on Chicago Avenue downtown shortly before noon Monday after a reported bomb threat against the store.

Chicago Avenue and Church Street were still closed to auto traffic by 12:30 p.m. as police continued to investigate the incident.

Update 1:20 p.m.: Traffic is still blocked in the area around the store. Evanston police say the Cook County Bomb Squad is assisting with a search of the store. Police say an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the store.

Update 1:40 p.m.: Police have given the all-clear for the Whole Foods store, and traffic restrictions have been lifted. Detectives will continue to investigate the incident.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

