Northwestern University’s head football coach David Braun has been named the “Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year” in the Big Ten Conference in a consensus vote by other coaches and the media.

Braun was hired early this year as defensive coordinator under long-time head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Braun then became interim head coach over summer, following Fitzgerald’s dismissal in the wake of hazing allegations.

Expected perhaps to win one or two games at best, Braun led the Wildcats to a 7-5 regular season record (5-4 Big Ten), and post-season bowl eligibility.

He was also named permanent head coach earlier this month.

Braun told the Big Ten Network on Tuesday that he “thought he was joining one of the most stable situations in college football” under a coaching legend, Pat Fitzgerald.

“But all of a sudden, it was turned upside down.”

Braun said being named interim head coach became “an opportunity for me to grow rapidly.”

Looking back over the season, Braun, called the whole experience “surreal,” but said the Wildcats’ success on the field “is a credit to the players, staff and resolve of the entire program.”

“This group found a way to continue to improve during the year,” he noted.

Braun had never coached in the highest level of college football before joining NU. He came here from North Dakota State, where he had been defensive coordinator.

Big Ten Network anchor Dave Revsine called Braun and NU’s year “one of the most remarkable seasons in recent Big Ten history.”

Actually, not just recent.

The last time a first-year Northwestern football coach won as many as seven games in his first season was in 1903.