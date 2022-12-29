Evanston Police report that buckled pavement has forced the closure of westbound Central Street at Green Bay Road.
City officials say the damage was caused by a water main break and that it’s likely to take all day Thursday to make repairs.
They’re asking residents to avoid the area if at all possible.
