The Evanston City Council is scheduled Monday night to adopt a 2024 budget in which revenue falls $22 million short of expenses.

With record spending totaling $435 million — up almost 10% from this year — council members plan to close the revenue gap by burning through reserves built up during the pandemic.

But they will face severe challenges maintaining the spending pace in future years as those reserves run dry.

In an exercise designed to appeal to homeowner voters, the council Monday is expected to consider several measure — including raiding more of the reserves — to zero out a planned increase in the city’s $56 million property tax levy.

Back in October, the city manager’s proposed budget had called for a 7.9% property tax hike. That has since been whittled down to an increase of just 1.1%.

(The manager’s budget proposal also called for even more overall spending — an increase of 13% from this year.)

Among the proposals under consideration to wipe out what’s left of the property tax boost is a plan to increase the gasoline tax rate by 20% — from five to six cents per gallon.

That would bump Evanston up to being tied with Oak Park for having the third highest gas tax rate in the region.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.