THEFT
2300 Foster
A 2012 Buick was stolen in the 2300 block of Foster Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. It was involved in an accident that resulted in the deployment of airbags and was discovered in the 1100 block of Darrow Avenue and returned to the owner, a 35-year-old woman.
1900 Dewey
A 2004 Dodge was stolen from a parking lot in the 1900 block of Dewey Avenue between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.
1900 Greenwood
Lawn items were taken from a residence in the 1900 block of Greenwood Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.
2200 Howard
Clothing items were taken from the Target store in the 2200 block of Howard Street around 5 p.m. Thursday and an electric scooter was taken around 8 a.m. Friday.
2400 Howard
Medication was stolen from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
500 Main
Meat products were taken from the Wild Fork grocery store in the 500 block of Main Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
BATTERY
122 Clyde
Jeremy C. Williams, 27, of 122 Clyde Ave., was arrested at that address at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery. He is due in court on March 29 at 9:30 a.m.
BURGLARY
1100 Chicago
Alcoholic products and several boxes of cigars were taken from Binny’s Beverage Depot in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue by burglars around 4 a.m. Friday.
OTHER
349 Linden
Terrance T. Newsome, 20, of 1000 Grove St., was arrested at 349 Linden Ave. at 12:23 p.m. Friday and charged with public indecency. He is due in court on May 6 at 9 a.m.
SHOTS HEARD
800 Forest
Gunshots were reported in the 800 block of Forest Avenue at 11:35 a.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.
Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.
