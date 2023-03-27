A 2012 Buick was stolen on Foster Street, involved in an accident, and then abandoned on Darrow Avenue. This among stories in Monday’s edition of the tri-weekly crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
2300 Foster
A 2012 Buick was stolen in the 2300 block of Foster Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. It was involved in an accident that resulted in the deployment of airbags and was discovered in the 1100 block of Darrow Avenue and returned to the owner, a 35-year-old woman.

1900 Dewey
A 2004 Dodge was stolen from a parking lot in the 1900 block of Dewey Avenue between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

1900 Greenwood
Lawn items were taken from a residence in the 1900 block of Greenwood Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.

2200 Howard
Clothing items were taken from the Target store in the 2200 block of Howard Street around 5 p.m. Thursday and an electric scooter was taken around 8 a.m. Friday.

2400 Howard
Medication was stolen from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

500 Main
Meat products were taken from the Wild Fork grocery store in the 500 block of Main Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

BATTERY
122 Clyde
Jeremy C. Williams, 27, of 122 Clyde Ave., was arrested at that address at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery. He is due in court on March 29 at 9:30 a.m.

BURGLARY
1100 Chicago
Alcoholic products and several boxes of cigars were taken from Binny’s Beverage Depot in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue by burglars around 4 a.m. Friday.

OTHER
349 Linden
Terrance T. Newsome, 20, of 1000 Grove St., was arrested at 349 Linden Ave. at 12:23 p.m. Friday and charged with public indecency. He is due in court on May 6 at 9 a.m.

SHOTS HEARD
800 Forest
Gunshots were reported in the 800 block of Forest Avenue at 11:35 a.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related document:

March_-_27DRDownload


Charles Bartling

cbartling@comcast.net

A resident of Evanston since 1975, Chuck Bartling holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and has extensive experience as a reporter and editor for daily newspapers, radio...

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *