A 2012 Buick was stolen on Foster Street, involved in an accident, and then abandoned on Darrow Avenue. This among stories in Monday’s edition of the tri-weekly crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

2300 Foster

A 2012 Buick was stolen in the 2300 block of Foster Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. It was involved in an accident that resulted in the deployment of airbags and was discovered in the 1100 block of Darrow Avenue and returned to the owner, a 35-year-old woman.

1900 Dewey

A 2004 Dodge was stolen from a parking lot in the 1900 block of Dewey Avenue between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

1900 Greenwood

Lawn items were taken from a residence in the 1900 block of Greenwood Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.

2200 Howard

Clothing items were taken from the Target store in the 2200 block of Howard Street around 5 p.m. Thursday and an electric scooter was taken around 8 a.m. Friday.

2400 Howard

Medication was stolen from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

500 Main

Meat products were taken from the Wild Fork grocery store in the 500 block of Main Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

BATTERY

122 Clyde

Jeremy C. Williams, 27, of 122 Clyde Ave., was arrested at that address at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery. He is due in court on March 29 at 9:30 a.m.

BURGLARY

1100 Chicago

Alcoholic products and several boxes of cigars were taken from Binny’s Beverage Depot in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue by burglars around 4 a.m. Friday.

OTHER

349 Linden

Terrance T. Newsome, 20, of 1000 Grove St., was arrested at 349 Linden Ave. at 12:23 p.m. Friday and charged with public indecency. He is due in court on May 6 at 9 a.m.

SHOTS HEARD

800 Forest

Gunshots were reported in the 800 block of Forest Avenue at 11:35 a.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

