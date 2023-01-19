A resident of an apartment on Mulford Street discovered a bullet hole in a window of his residence. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

700 Mulford

A bullet hole caused by an unidentified firearm was found in the window of a garden apartment in the 700 block of Mulford Street the morning after the resident said he had heard a loud bang in a room that overlooks an alley. He told police that he heard the bang between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. Monday, but did not discover the bullet hole until 8:22 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators identified a similar incident that resulted in three bullet holes at a vacant building a short distance away, in the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, that shared the same alley as the Mulford building.

BURGLARY

1100 Dewey

Someone forced their way to a 2016 Ford by smashing a window of the vehicle around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Dewey Avenue. Tools were discovered missing in the incident.

1000 Darrow

A wallet and its contents were stolen out of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Darrow Avenue between 7 a.m. and midnight on Monday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2829 Central

Xavier Jay Richards, 31, of 3312 Hartzell St., was arrested at 2829 Central St. at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday and charged with criminal damage to property.

DRUGS

1702 Dodge

Stephen Anthony Adams, 29, of 9260 Hamilton Court, Des Plaines, was arrested at 1702 Dodge Ave. at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and charged with a drug violation.

GRAFFITI

500 Ridge

Graffiti was discovered on a basketball court in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Green Bay at McCormick

Graffiti was discovered on a bridge at Green Bay Road and McCormick Boulevard at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday.

OTHER

1702 Dodge

Xavier L. Frye, 34, of 1811 Emerson St., was arrested at 1702 Dodge Ave. at 10:20 p.m. Saturday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

THEFT

2200 Sherman

A black Acura MDX was stolen from the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue between 8 p.m. Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.

900 Chicago

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2017 Hyundai between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

1000 Grove

Electronics were taken from an office in the 1000 block of Grove Street between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

2485 Howard

Brandon D. Nard, 38, of 430 S. Taylor Ave., Oak Park, was arrested at 2485 Howard St. at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday and charged with retail theft.

TRAFFIC

2317 Emerson

Isiah A. D. Irving, 31, of 2301 Foster St., was arrested at 2317 Emerson St. at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

