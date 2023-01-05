A bullet hole was found in the bathroom wall of a house in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
1900 Jackson
A bullet hole was found in the wall of a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police also found shell casings in the yard of the building and a spent bullet in the bathtub.
2200 Greenwood
The front lawn was damaged of a residence in the 2200 block of Greenwood Street between 8:30 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.
2100 Sherman
The door frame of a common area of an apartment building in the 2100 block of Sherman Avenue was damaged between 8 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.
1700 Ridge
A window was damaged on a 2022 Kia in the 1700 block of Ridge Avenue between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 4:35 a.m. Thursday.
BATTERY
403 Dodge
Jason J. Barrett, 38, of 403 Dodge Ave., was arrested at that address at 4:42 a.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery. He is due in court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 11.
712 Mulford
Maceo N. Gould, 28, of 2231 E. 67th St., Chicago, was arrested at 712 Mulford St. at 7:50 a.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery.
BURGLARY
500 Lee
A burglar forced entry to a residence in the 500 block of Lee Street around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and took jewelry, gems, computer hardware, and software.
800 Elmwood
A burglar damaged the passenger side window of a 2017 Toyota in the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and took a wallet with contents.
1300 Dewey
A burglar damaged the driver’s window of a 2012 Kia in the 1300 block of Dewey Avenue between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported missing.
1100 Greenwood
An unlocked door provided entry for a burglar to a residence in the 1100 block of Greenwood Street at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday. Nothing was reported taken.
700 Dobson
An unlocked door provided entry for a burglar to a residential storage area in the 700 block of Dobson Street around 5:25 p.m. Monday. Among items taken were a bicycle, lawn and yard equipment, and tools.
700 Brummel
The rear window of a 2011 Kia was damaged in a burglary in the 700 block of Brummel Street between 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and 5:12 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported taken.
OTHER
1935 Dodge
Donald A. Chastang, 67, of 1935 Dodge Ave., was arrested at that address at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
THEFT
600 Michigan
The steering column was damaged on a 2018 Kia in an unsuccessful attempt to steal the vehicle, in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue, between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.
500 Sheridan
A 2021 Kia with a Texas license plate was stolen from the 500 block of Sheridan Square between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.
1500 Crain
Someone stole a Hyundai vehicle in the 1500 block of Crain Street after damaging the window between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6:54 a.m. Wednesday.
1800 Dempster
A black 2013 Infiniti was stolen in the 1800 block of Dempster Street after the owner left the vehicle running at about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday.
1000 Judson
A catalytic converter was removed from a 2000 Oldsmobile in the 1000 block of Judson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
2200 Ridge
Cooking equipment was stolen from the kitchen of a residence in the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue between August 2 and 9 p.m. Sunday.
2450 Main
Emeria Jackupovic, 52, of 8547 Avers Ave., Skokie, was arrested at 2450 Main St. at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with theft.
Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.
