A bullet hole was found in the bathroom wall of a house in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1900 Jackson

A bullet hole was found in the wall of a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police also found shell casings in the yard of the building and a spent bullet in the bathtub.

2200 Greenwood

The front lawn was damaged of a residence in the 2200 block of Greenwood Street between 8:30 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.

2100 Sherman

The door frame of a common area of an apartment building in the 2100 block of Sherman Avenue was damaged between 8 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.

1700 Ridge

A window was damaged on a 2022 Kia in the 1700 block of Ridge Avenue between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 4:35 a.m. Thursday.

BATTERY

403 Dodge

Jason J. Barrett, 38, of 403 Dodge Ave., was arrested at that address at 4:42 a.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery. He is due in court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 11.

712 Mulford

Maceo N. Gould, 28, of 2231 E. 67th St., Chicago, was arrested at 712 Mulford St. at 7:50 a.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

500 Lee

A burglar forced entry to a residence in the 500 block of Lee Street around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and took jewelry, gems, computer hardware, and software.

800 Elmwood

A burglar damaged the passenger side window of a 2017 Toyota in the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and took a wallet with contents.

1300 Dewey

A burglar damaged the driver’s window of a 2012 Kia in the 1300 block of Dewey Avenue between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported missing.

1100 Greenwood

An unlocked door provided entry for a burglar to a residence in the 1100 block of Greenwood Street at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday. Nothing was reported taken.

700 Dobson

An unlocked door provided entry for a burglar to a residential storage area in the 700 block of Dobson Street around 5:25 p.m. Monday. Among items taken were a bicycle, lawn and yard equipment, and tools.

700 Brummel

The rear window of a 2011 Kia was damaged in a burglary in the 700 block of Brummel Street between 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and 5:12 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported taken.

OTHER

1935 Dodge

Donald A. Chastang, 67, of 1935 Dodge Ave., was arrested at that address at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

THEFT

600 Michigan

The steering column was damaged on a 2018 Kia in an unsuccessful attempt to steal the vehicle, in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue, between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

500 Sheridan

A 2021 Kia with a Texas license plate was stolen from the 500 block of Sheridan Square between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

1500 Crain

Someone stole a Hyundai vehicle in the 1500 block of Crain Street after damaging the window between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6:54 a.m. Wednesday.

1800 Dempster

A black 2013 Infiniti was stolen in the 1800 block of Dempster Street after the owner left the vehicle running at about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday.

1000 Judson

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2000 Oldsmobile in the 1000 block of Judson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

2200 Ridge

Cooking equipment was stolen from the kitchen of a residence in the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue between August 2 and 9 p.m. Sunday.

2450 Main

Emeria Jackupovic, 52, of 8547 Avers Ave., Skokie, was arrested at 2450 Main St. at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with theft.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

