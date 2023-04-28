Three bullet holes were found on a garage in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

300 Sherman

Three bullet holes were found on a garage in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was unknown when the shots were fired, and the incident did not coincide with any shooting incident under investigation, police said.

ASSAULT

1336 Chicago

Henry L. Graham, 49, of 2121 Dewey Ave., was arrested at 1336 Chicago Ave. at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday and charged with assault. He is due in court on June 24 at 9 a.m.

BURGLARY

1200 Darrow

A bicycle was taken from a garage in the 1200 block of Darrow Avenue between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

700 Oakton

Tools were removed from an unlocked 2022 Hyundai in the 700 block of Oakton Street between 1 p.m. on April 18 and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

GRAFFITI

700 Howard

Graffiti was discovered on a business property in the 700 block of Howard Street at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday.

SHOTS HEARD

1000 Davis

Gunshots were reported in the 1000 block of Davis Street at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

Davis at Maple

Joshua Tucker, 29, of 4659 Dobson St., was arrested at Davis Street and Maple Avenue at 8:48 p.m. Thursday and charged with theft.

2400 Howard

Consumable goods were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday and again at 2:05 a.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

