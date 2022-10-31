Demolition work was underway Monday at the site of the former Burger King restaurant at 1740 Orrington Ave.

The Burger King, which provided one of Evanston’s all-night dining options, and the six-flat apartment building at 1732-1734 Orrington are scheduled to be replaced with a 10-story life sciences office building being developed by the Trammell Crow Company. A rendering of the proposed Trammell Crow building, at the corner of Orrington Avenue and Clark Street, as viewed from the northwest.

While other major planned developments have recently asked the city for extensions of time to begin construction, the Trammell Crow project appears to be moving forward relatively smoothly, with reported strong demand for the specialized research lab space it will offer in the midst of an otherwise pandemic-depressed office market. The former Sojourner Church building — with its long-time coat of gray paint removed and new apartments going up behind the church building..

Work is also moving forward on a 30-unit residential development at 1101 Church St. A Google Maps view of the site, looking southwest from Oak Avenue.

It’s an adaptive reuse of the former Sojourner Church building on the corner to become seven townhouse-style apartments.

The site is across an alley from the eight-story Sienna Court condominium development.

The project will also see new construction of 23 apartments on the former site of the church parsonage and a surface parking lot.