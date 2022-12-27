A burglar entered a home on Simpson Street by pushing an air-conditioning unit through the window. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

1100 Simpson

A burglar pushed an air-conditioning unit through a rear window of a first-floor apartment in the 1100 block of Simpson Street to gain entry between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday. Missing was an Apple MacBook computer.

2000 Brown

A burglar entered an unlocked garage and then an unlocked 2014 Subaru inside that contained merchandise that was taken between 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Friday.

2100 Harrison

Sunglasses were taken from a 2021 Hyundai after the suspect broke a window to gain entry to the vehicle in the 2100 block of Harrison Street between 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 6:30 a.m. the following morning.

2300 Lake

Unknown items were taken from an unlocked 2011 Kia that was entered in the 2300 block of Lake Street around 12:55 a.m. on Dec. 18.

BATTERY

1500 Sherman

William K. Rodi, 54, of 1500 Sherman Ave., was arrested at that address at 8:34 p.m. Friday and charged with domestic battery.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2100 Cleveland

A window on a 2015 Hyundai was shattered in the 2100 block of Cleveland Street between 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.

2400 Main

A 2012 Toyota was dented at a gas station in the 2400 block of Main Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

1800 Emerson

A taillight was broken on a 2003 Volkswagen in the 1800 block of Emerson Street at 11:43 a.m. Saturday.

2000 Ridge

Property was found damaged at a residence in the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10.

THEFT

2100 Brummel

A maroon 2004 Honda Accord was stolen from a driveway in the 2100 block of Brummel Street between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

1500 Florence

A gray 2015 Ford Explorer was stolen when the vehicle was left running with the keys inside in the 1500 block of Florence Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

700 Chicago

Some $482 was taken from the cash register at Bentley’s Pet Stuff store in the 700 block of Chicago Avenue around 11 a.m. on Dec. 13.

900 Maple

Electronics were taken from a residence in the 900 block of Maple Avenue between noon on Friday and 11 a.m. Monday.

600 Lake

A backpack and its contents were taken from the Methodist Church in the 600 block of Lake Street around 1:35 p.m. Monday.

2700 Green Bay

Alcoholic products were taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 2700 block of Green Bay Road around 4:25 p.m. Friday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

