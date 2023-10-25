Evanston police report a rash of car burglaries on Tuesday and Wednesday this week — all of them south of Dempster Street.

Five cars were burgled in the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue, four in the 900 block of Sherman Avenue, three in the 800 block of Crain Street, two in the 400 block of Custer Avenue, plus one car each in the 600 block of Main Street, the 700 block of Main, the 800 block of Lee Street, the 1000 block of Elmwood, near Lee and Elmwood and on Monroe Street at Dodge Avenue.

Money, wallets, gift cards and sunglasses were among the items lot to the thieves, although owners reported nothing taken in most of the incidents.

The burglars damaged windows to get into most of the cars.

Police also reported two cars stolen — one from the 600 block of Sheridan Road, the other from the 1500 block of Ridge Avenue.