Evanston police say an unlocked door and an unsecured window made it easy for burglars to get into two apartments in south Evanston Monday.

They stole an Apple MacBook laptop computer, shoes and credit cards from a unit in the 500 block of Hinman Avenue and jewelry from an apartment in the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue.

The owner of a 2018 Kia Sportage discovered it missing from an on-street parking space in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue Tuesday morning.

And graffiti vandals struck at four locations all across town.