Two television sets and a laptop computer were taken in a burglary on Emerson Street. These among the stories in today’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

1900 Emerson

A 30-inch and a 50-inch television sets and a Dell laptop computer were taken in a forced-entry burglary at a home in the 1900 block of Emerson Street between June 2 and June 9.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1300 Brummel

A window was damaged at a residence in the 1300 block of Brummel Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

1900 Jackson

A window was damaged at a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

SHOTS HEARD

300 Dodge

Gunshots were reported in the 300 block of Dodge Avenue at 2:35 a.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

1600 Brummel

A 2008 Lincoln was stolen from a garage in the 1600 block of Brummel Street between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

1700 Wesley

A red 2004 Toyota was taken from the 1700 block of Wesley Avenue between March 31 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

1800 Main

A bicycle that was secured to a bike rack in the 1800 block of Main Street was stolen around 1 p.m. Friday.

1500 Oak

Foreign identification was taken from a residence in the 1500 block of Oak Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday.

2600 Ridge

A pair of gold earrings was reported stolen from an 81-year-old patient at Evanston Hospital who said they were removed while she was sleeping between 5:40 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.

1900 Ridge

A College of DuPage football championship ring was reported missing from a residence in the 1900 block of Ridge Avenue between 8:50 a.m. and 9:55 a.m. Saturday.

1454 Elmwood

Nicholas O. Houlston, 22, of 1220 Jarvis Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 10:10 a.m. Friday and charged with identification theft.

TRAFFIC

1000 Davis

Aristides G. Cruz, 33, of 5906 N . Fairfield Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1000 Davis St. at 5:57 a.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on July 21 at 9 a.m.

1806 Greenleaf

Gutierrez Martin Nateras, 40, of 1121 Dodge Ave., was arrested at 1806 Greenleaf St. at 4:36 p.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on July 18 at 9 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

