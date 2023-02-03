Burglars have apparently found that breaking windows on the drivers side is the best way to enter Hyundais and Kias. Those stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

Judson at Keeney

A drivers side window was smashed to enter a 2016 Hyundai near Judson Avenue and Keeney Street between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Air pods, jewelry, and cash were among items taken.

600 Michigan

A broken front drivers side window provided entry for burglars to a 2015 Kia in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported taken.

500 Michigan

The rear drivers side window was broken to enter a 2014 Kia in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8:40 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported taken.

200 Kedzie

The front drivers side window was broken to enter a 2019 Hyundai in the 200 block of Kedzie Street between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported taken.

600 Judson

The drivers side window was smashed on a 2016 Hyundai as burglars entered the vehicle in the 600 block of Judson Avenue between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday and took cash that was inside.

600 Mulford

The drivers side window was broken on a 2021 Kia in the 600 block of Mulford Street as burglars entered the vehicle between 10:02 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported taken.

BATTERY

1454 Elmwood

Jessie L. Solon, 26, of 575 W. Madison St., Chicago, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday and charged with aggravated domestic battery.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

700 Forest

The side window was shattered on a 2017 Hyundai in the 700 block of Forest Avenue between midnight Wednesday and 6:53 a.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

900 Dodge

Darren A. Lundford, 39, address unknown, was arrested in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue at 3:33 p.m. Thursday and charged with criminal trespass on real property. He is due in court on March 20 at 9 a.m.

GRAFFITI

1300 Sherman

Graffiti was discovered on a Chicago Transit Authority viaduct in the 1300 block of Sherman Place at 12:54 p.m. Thursday.

THEFT

700 Forest

Someone damaged the steering column as they stole a white 2020 Kia in the 700 block of Forest Avenue between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

