Some $4,250 worth of goods were taken from a rental storage facility on Greenwood Street. This among items in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

2000 Greenwood

Burglars took purses, handbags, wallets, household goods, merchandise, photo equipment, clothing, and furs valued at $4,250 from a rental storage facility in the 2000 block of Greenwood Street between Dec. 21 and 7:45 p.m. Friday.

1400 Seward

A burglar damaged the front passenger window to gain entry to a 2020 Kia in the 1400 block of Seward Street around 10 p.m. Monday. Nothing was reported taken.

900 Elmwood

The window of a 2012 BMW was damaged in a burglary in the 900 block of Elmwood Avenue between 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:25 a.m. Monday.

The side window of a 2013 Hyundai was damaged between 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:52 a.m. Monday by a burglar who took a North Face fanny pack and cologne valued at $90.

900 Dodge

Money was taken from a 2019 Mercedes Benz by a burglar who gained entry by damaging a passenger side window between 11 a.m. Sunday and midnight Monday.

1000 Dodge

An unlocked door provided entry for a burglar to a 2009 Toyota in the 1000 block of Dodge Avenue between 2 a.m. and 12:08 p.m. Monday, but nothing was found missing.

2100 Sherman

Consumable goods and portable electronic communications devices were taken in the burglary of a residence in the 2100 block of Sherman Avenue between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.

1800 Ashland

Nothing was reported taken from an unlocked 2015 Ford that was accessed between 9 p.m. Sunday and 9:01 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Ashland Avenue.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1400 Seward

A side window was damaged on a 2004 Honda in the 1400 block of Seward Street between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:53 a.m. Monday.

600 Elmwood

The front passenger window was damaged on a 2016 Kia in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue between Dec. 17 and noon on Saturday.

1800 Main

A bicycle tire was damaged in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Main Street between 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 15.

900 Dodge

The passenger side window of a 2022 Lexus was damaged between 10 a.m. Sunday and noon on Monday in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue.

1700 Dodge

A living room window was damaged at a home in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday.

1800 Ashland

The passenger side window was damaged on a 2020 Hyundai in the 1800 block of Ashland Avenue around 10:05 a.m. Monday.

The front passenger window was damaged on a 2021 Toyota in the 1800 block of Ashland Avenue between 7 p.m. Sunday and 3:42 p.m. Monday.

100 Clyde

The front windshield, side mirror, and driver’s side rear door of a 2019 RAM vehicle was damaged in the 100 block of Clyde Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

700 Howard

The front glass window of the Good To Go Jamaican Restaurant in the 700 block of Howard Street was damaged around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

OTHER

2033 Oakton

Todd L. Williams, 33, of 2033 Oakton St., was arrested at that address at 2:26 a.m. Saturday and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

SHOTS HEARD

Dodge at McCormick

Gunshots were reported at Dodge Avenue and McCormick Boulevard at 4:14 a.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

800 Brummel.

Gunshots were reported in the 800 block of Brummel Street at 1:52 a.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

1400 Brummel

A 2018 Jeep was taken from a driveway in the 1400 block of Brummel Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 12:23 p.m. Saturday.

1900 Dempster

Some $60 in clothes and furs was taken from the Goodwill store in the 1900 block of Dempster Street at about 4 p.m. Friday.

1800 Oak

Credit and debit cards, plus portable electronic hardware and software, were taken from a residence in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Howard at Custer

A 2018 Chevrolet was taken from the street at Howard Street and Custer Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Howard at Elmwood

A bicycle was taken from a parking lot at Howard Street and Elmwood Avenue between 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

TRAFFIC

3131 Simpson

Jean A. Davis, 42, of 829 Sherman Ave., was arrested at 3131 Simpson St. at 1:04 p.m. Monday and charged with driving under the influence.

2500 Gross Point

Elizabeth J. Sterling, 44, of 2228 Walters Ave., Northbrook, was arrested at 2500 Gross Point Road at 12:30 a.m. Saturday and charged with driving under the influence.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

