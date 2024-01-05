It may be more a question of “when” rather than “if” Evanston faces what’s happened recently in other North Shore suburbs — busloads of Venezuelan migrants dropped off at local transit stations.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been shipping thousands of those who have crossed the U.S border up to Northern, Democratic-run cities such as New York and Chicago, more than 80,000 since 2022, according to the Associated Press.

But with the City of Chicago cracking down on “rogue” buses that fail to follow designated times and arrival areas — imposing fines and impounding the vehicles, some of the bus operators have been bypassing the urban core and heading for suburbia, including Wilmette, Highland Park, and Winnetka.

In Evanston, City spokesperson Jessica Mayo tells Evanston Now, “We have been actively seeking space to house migrants for months. Due to the density of Evanston, finding a safe, workable space has proven difficult. However, we are still exploring possible options for providing shelter assistance.”

One issue in Evanston is that there is no room at the Inn — the Margarita Inn, the former hotel-turned-shelter.

Connections for the Homeless, which operates the Margarita, says there is already a waiting list for the 60 or so spaces at the facility.

Another shelter option is also full.

Interfaith Action Evanston has a network of nine houses of worship that alternate every few weeks housing 30 people overnight on cots.

Sue Murphy, the group’s director, says that all beds are taken, and “we have a waiting list of about 60 people.”

Murphy says no migrants have contacted Interfaith Action as of now, but that’s probably because a social service agency referral is needed to be considered for a slot.

In the nearby suburbs, according to The Record North Shore, three busloads arrived at the Linden CTA station in Wilmette at 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. The buses were redirected to the City of Chicago’s reception center.

The Record also says that a bus showed up at the Hubbard Woods Metra stop in Winnetka on Christmas Day, and was escorted to Chicago.

The Record also reports that 41 migrants were dropped at the Highland Park Metra station on Dec. 16, and were put on the train to Chicago’s reception facility.

Several other suburbs have enacted regulations similar to those in Chicago, including Hinsdale, Highwood, Waukegan, and Buffalo Grove, according to the Sun-Times and Tribune.

The regulations do not prevent buses full of asylum seekers from showing up, but rather control the time and location.

Grundy County, southwest of Chicago, did something more dramatic, putting up signs along Interstate 55 saying “No Migrant Buses This Exit.”

That hardly seems like the kind of thing Evanston would do, but what Evanston will do if busloads come here is still uncertain. Migrants outside the Le Peep restaurant on Church Street on Dec. 30. Credit: Bill Smith

City spokesperson Mayo says there are no plans to propose any ordinance for next Monday’s City Council meeting. She says a formal statement from the City on what may happen next should be coming soon.

In the meantime, there are migrants from Venezuela who are visible asking for help on Evanston streets, in the same locations where panhandling is common, such as in front of Whole Foods and Jewel on Chicago Avenue, and in front of Target on Sherman.

The individuals are often women with small children. The adults hold signs saying they are from Venezuela, and asking for assistance. It’s possible that some come to Evanston from Chicago.

While the numbers in Evanston are not large, those numbers until recently were basically zero.

And, as Murphy of Interfaith Action says, “it’s like everywhere you go. Every grocery store. Evanston, Wilmette, Skokie.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she adds, “to see those children. It breaks your heart.”