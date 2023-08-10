With classes at Evanston Township High School about to start on Monday, District 202 Superintendent Marcus Campbell is urging the community to stand strong against attacks on a progressive public school curriculum.

In his Welcome Back message on the district’s website, Campbell says that ETHS will continue to focus on “our strategic priorities” of social-emotional learning, literacy, racial equity and post high school planning.

“This work,” Campell says, “is not easy.”

Without mentioning any locations by name, but certainly implying places such as Florida, Campbell says, “Educators and school districts have been under intense scrutiny and criticism across the country as social justice initiatives have been repealed.”

The superintendent added that “the rights of people of color and those who identify on the LBGTQ+ continuum seem to be eroding,” to the distress of many ETHS students.

But ETHS, Campbell says, “will stay the course,” and not give up on the school’s goals.

“We won’t defend our equity work, we will live it,” the superintendent adds.

“We will continue in our efforts to address racial disparities,” and “affirm our students” by “lov[ing] them as they are….”

Campell says he is “proud that ETHS is a community that shows care for each other,” and members of that community must “stand together … in this time of great division.”