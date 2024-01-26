Evanston’s City Council voted to add an eighth community center to the city’s real estate portfolio this week amid a pledge by staff that the new center could cover its operating costs.

The new center, in the former Little Beans Cafe at 430 Asbury Ave., would be the first in the city’s 9th Ward.

City budget documents show that, of the city’s seven existing community centers, only the Noyes Cultural Arts Center has covered its operating costs in recent years.

Noyes generates revenue primarily by leasing studio space to local artists.

But Noyes does not generate enough revenue to cover the cost of capital improvements needed to maintain the building.

Those needed improvements at Noyes were estimated in 2022 to total $6.6 million — which would take nearly 80 years to pay for out of the center’s budgeted operating surplus for 2024.

The other existing community centers fail to cover their operating costs — with some falling short by several hundred thousand to more than a million dollars per year. Audrey Thompson.

Parks and Recreation Director Audrey Thompson told council members Monday that by its first full year of operation next year, the proposed new center in the former Little Beans Cafe building could show revenue of $938,000 with expenses of $820,000.

Traditionally city officials have argued that the city’s community centers should operate at a loss — requiring a subsidy from taxpayers — to provide programming services to all in the community, regardless of ability to pay.

Thompson’s memo to the council suggests that community mindset needs to be altered to view profitability as a community good, while still offering recreation program fee discounts to lower-income residents. The Little Beans Cafe as it looked in 2018. Credit: Google

Thompson says the new center could increase city gymnastics programs and other recreational programs, provide summer and school-day-off camps for elementary age students, drop-in play programs and birthday parties as well as a cafe.

Other uses of the building Thompson anticipates include providing a permanent home for special recreation programs, additional opportunities for early childhood development programs, and a site for a licensed preschool.

The City Council voted 7-2 Monday night to approve spending $2.6 million to buy the Little Beans property, with Clare Kelly (1st) and Tom Suffredin (6th) voting no.

There’s a chance some other council members might start pushing for centers in their wards in the future.

A chart included with the staff pitch to buy Little Beans indicates that three other wards — the 2nd, 3rd, and 6th — currently lack community centers — while there are two each in the 5th and 7th wards.