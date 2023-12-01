There’s a rat race going on in Evanston, and the rats appear to be winning.

At the 8th Ward meeting Thursday night Ald. Devon Reid said that rat infestations are one of the most common complaints he gets from his constituents.

So, he invited Larry Heaney, curator of mammals at Chicago’s Field Museum, to enlighten residents about the life cycles of these durable critters, and why they are so difficult to eradicate.

Heaney has been an Evanston resident for 29 years, and he says there has always been “a serious problem with rats” here. “These are animals that live with people.”

He said that rats were inadvertently introduced to North America when people immigrating from Europe brought them over in ships.

Heaney says that rats are the most aggressive and unpleasant mammals he has encountered. “They’re really hard to deal with,” he said. And, according to Heaney, they are also very cunning creatures, which partly explains their survival success.

Heaney said one of the most common strategies municipalities use to eradicate rats is by distributing poison bait. One problem with that strategy is that most rats are smart enough not to take the bait. Living with humans for so long has taught them to be wary of new food sources.

Heaney said adult rats will wait and watch what happens when inexperienced baby rats eat the bait. If a baby dies after eating the bait, the adults do the rat equivalent of “see…I told you” and shun the bait.

Losing a few gullible baby rats is no problem to the viability of the rat population, because they are some of the most prolific breeders in the animal kingdom. Heaney said that rats can produce six to eight litters a year, with six to 12 babies per litter. Better fed female rats produce larger litters.

Another problem with poison bait, according to Heaney, is that unintended targets sometime eat the bad bait, or they eat the carcass of another victim and become ill or die.

Heaney said that another eradication strategy is to use cats to clean out rat-invested areas, since cats are thought to be natural predators of rats.

However, since most adult rats are pretty big—and mean—the Tom and Jerry approach goes out the window. The cats generally restrict their dining proclivities to the smaller and more defenseless baby rats, who are clearly the most expendable members of the rat nest.

Heaney said that introducing oxygen-sucking nitrogen into burrows where rats set up nests is effective, but finding the burrows is often very difficult, making this strategy a very “labor-intensive” effort.

Heaney said the most effective and meaningful strategy in eliminating rats is to cut off their food supply. No food means starvation and smaller litters for the rat population.

In an urban environment, that means keeping trash out of their reach. “Right now the alleys in Evanston function as a rat cafeteria,” he said.

Heaney says many trash receptacles around town have holes in them, which serve as open doors for rats, as are lids that do not seal off the receptacles at the top. Many apartments and multi-family units have large dumpsters that sometimes begin to overflow a few days before scheduled trash pick-ups.

Some residents present at the meeting suggested the city could do a better job in keeping the trash receptacles under its control in good repair.

Others suggested that the city closely monitor contractors that provide private trash pick-up (mostly at multi-family buildings) to make sure they are supplying enough receptacles and are adhering to adequate pick-up schedules. This would avoid the common occurrence of overflowing trash receptacles, or residents having to place flimsy trash bags on the ground.

Some residents pointed out the obvious as to personal behavior of residents — make sure your trash is as secure as possible, and don’t be litterbugs.