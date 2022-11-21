Voters in Evanston’s 2nd and 9th wards can look forward to having contests to represent them on the City Council next year.

The appointed incumbent and a challenger in each ward filed nominating petitions Monday morning at the Evanston City Clerk’s office as the week-long filing period opened for next April’s election.

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd), appointed by Mayor Daniel Biss in September after Peter Braithwaite’s resignation, will face Darlene Cannon, who narrowly lost to Braithwaite in the 2021 election.

Braithwaite Monday morning said he’s supporting Harris, saying she “has experience and a history of service and community involvement that is exactly what’s needed on the City Council right now.”

Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th), chosen by Biss in February after Cicely Fleming’s resignation, will face Kathy Hayes.

Geracaris, who’s believed to be the first Hispanic member of the City Council, is a senior system administrator at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Hayes, in a statement Monday morning, said she’s worked in government for 25 years and would bring “an open and fresh, positive, creative mindset to the Council.”

The filing period for the aldermanic contests remains open through next Monday

The rest of the city council seats won’t be up for election until 2025, but voters across the city will also elect candidates in 2023 to fill seats on the city’s two school boards. The filing period for those races opens Dec. 12.