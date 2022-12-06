A Cannondale bicycle, valued at $700, was stolen from a residential garage on Hinman Avenue. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

800 Hinman

A black Cannondale Trail 8 bicycle, valued at $700, was stolen from a multi-unit residential garage in the 800 block of Hinman Avenue between 3 p.m. Friday and 1:36 p.m. Monday.

BATTERY

1000 Central

Kelly K. Musgjerd, 33, of 1044 Locust Road, Wilmette, was arrested at 1000 Central St. at 9:38 a.m. Monday and charged with battery.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2300 Dempster

A residential door lock was damaged in the 2300 block of Dempster Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.

SHOTS HEARD

400 South Boulevard

Gunshots were reported at 400 South Boulevard at 10:21 p.m. Monday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

