Evanston police say a resident of the 1900 block of Foster Street found a bullet hole in their car Tuesday morning.

The bullet damaged the bumper and right door of the Toyota that had been parked on the street overnight.

In addition, a 2008 Toyota was stolen from the 2700 block of Noyes Street and three locked bicycles were stolen — two of them around 7 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Davis Street.