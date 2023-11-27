Evanston’s only council member who says he doesn’t own a car is pushing to make owning a car more expensive here.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) suggests the city should consider radically expanding its on-street parking permit program.

The program now applies only in certain high-density neighborhoods where residents have requested the permit program to ration parking availability.

Reid suggests it could be made to apply city-wide instead.

That, city staff suggests, would increase the city’s annual revenue haul from the program from $135,000 raised from 4,500 car owners to $1 million from an estimated 33,000 car owners at the current $30 a year annual permit rate.

People who own or lease garage spaces that keep their vehicles off the street wouldcontinue to be exempt.

Reid’s also wants to increase the price for the parking permits to between $40 and $60 a year.

As an example of what the city might generate from on-street parking fees in the future, he offers Oak Park. It charges as much as $548 a year for on-street overnight parking in what it calls high-demand multi-family residential zones.

Except where permitted with payment of a fee, Oak Park, unlike Evanston, generally bans overnight parking on all streets.

The City Council is scheduled to discuss Reid’s parking permit proposal Monday night along with ideas he’s come up with for new fees — including a city surcharge on food deliveries and taxing the vehicles used by package delivery services.

The Council is also scheduled to adopt the city’s 2024 budget and property tax levies Monday.