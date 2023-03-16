A car plowed into a wall at the Meineke auto repair shop on Green Bay Road in Evanston about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Photos from the scene show what appears to be significant damage to the building.

Update 9:30 a.m.: Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says the driver of the car, a 41-year-old woman from Mount Prospect suffered a possible broken leg in the incident. A dog that was also in the car appeared to have been uninjured.

Glew says the driver was given citations for failure to reduce speed and damage to city property. He says the investigation into the incident continues.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *