A car plowed into a wall at the Meineke auto repair shop on Green Bay Road in Evanston about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Photos from the scene show what appears to be significant damage to the building.

Update 9:30 a.m.: Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says the driver of the car, a 41-year-old woman from Mount Prospect suffered a possible broken leg in the incident. A dog that was also in the car appeared to have been uninjured.

Glew says the driver was given citations for failure to reduce speed and damage to city property. He says the investigation into the incident continues.