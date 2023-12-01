Evanston police say a black 2017 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 600 block of Lake Street about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday after the driver left the car running.

And a 2021 Mercedes disappeared from a garage in the 1300 block of Asbury Avenue Wednesday night after a side door to the garage was left unlocked.

Somebody set fire to a picnic table in a park in the 1100 block of Lincoln Street Thursday evening.

And police report five arrests — one for aggravated assault, two for battery and two for shoplifting.