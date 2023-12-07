Evanston police say burglars entered four unlocked cars in an apartment building garage in the 2000 block of Harrison Street Tuesday morning.

But they managed to drive off with a fifth vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai, leaving just broken glass in the parking spot where the car had been.

Someone also stole drills and a snow blower from an apartment building garage in the 1900 block of Ridge Avenue.

Police reported five arrests, one for possession of controlled substances, the other four for traffic violations.