Evanston police say burglars entered four unlocked cars in an apartment building garage in the 2000 block of Harrison Street Tuesday morning.

But they managed to drive off with a fifth vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai, leaving just broken glass in the parking spot where the car had been.

Someone also stole drills and a snow blower from an apartment building garage in the 1900 block of Ridge Avenue.

Police reported five arrests, one for possession of controlled substances, the other four for traffic violations.

Dec-06DRDownload

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.