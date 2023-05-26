A 2021 Cadillac that was stolen from the 1100 block of Colfax Street Wednesday evening was found Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Lemar Avenue.

THEFT

1100 Colfax

A 2021 Cadillac was stolen from the 1100 block of Colfax Street between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Police recovered it in the 1800 block of Lemar Avenue.

700 Church

An 18-year-old woman hung her purse on a chair at the Colectivo Coffee Shop in the 700 block of Church Street, where it was stolen around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

500 Hinman

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2011 Toyota in the 500 block of Hinman Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday.

1000 Wesley

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2014 Toyota in the 1000 block of Wesley Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

600 Chicago

Food items were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

2200 Oakton

Two sump pumps were among objects taken from the Home Depot store in the 2200 block of Oakton Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

1711 Kedzie

Iran K. McCoy, 46, of 1645 N. Troy St., was arrested at 1711 Kedzie St. at 1:28 a.m. Thursday and charged with retail theft.

BATTERY

1406 Chicago

Patrick Reynolds, 61, of 901 Maple Ave., was arrested at 1406 Chicago Ave. at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday and charged with battery.

319 Dempster

Rickiya C. Zachary, 31, of 319 Dempster St., was arrested at that address at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY

1300 Emerson

A window was broken to gain entrance to a residence in the 1300 block of Emerson Street between 1 p.m. Monday and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Money was reported stolen.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

900 Lee

A window was shattered on a 2004 Jeep in the 900 block of Lee Street between 4 a.m. and noon on Wednesday.

TRAFFIC

525 Dodge

Brenda Alicandro, 23, of 2742 W. Granville Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 525 Dodge Ave. at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.

1111 Chicago

Jorge Gonzalez-Villagomez, 27, of 2051 W. 53rd St., Chicago, was arrested at 1111 Chicago Ave. at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

1454 Elmwood

Wayne L. Kennedy, 20, of 810 Bishop Court, Schaumburg, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

2100 Greenleaf

Denise Perrin-Anderson, 66, of 1621 Simpson St., was arrested at 2100 Greenleaf St. at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

