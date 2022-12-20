A Hyundai that was stolen Tuesday from the 1800 block of Grant Street was recovered in Itasca. This among the stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

1800 Grant

A red 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe that was stolen from the 1800 block of Grant Street at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday was recovered in Itasca Friday.

2000 Grant

An attempt was made to steal a 2012 Kia from the 2000 block of Grant Street between 11 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday, but they broke a window and damaged the steering column.

2700 Crawford

An attempt was made to steal a 2021 Kia from the 2700 block of Crawford Avenue between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:03 p.m. Sunday, but they broke a window and damaged the steering column.

1800 Ridge

Someone stole a black Schwinn bicycle from an apartment garage in the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue between 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Someone forced entry to an apartment garage in the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue and stole some tools between noon Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

1800 Maple

A 57-year-old man told police that while he was sleeping in the stairway of the Maple Street garage, someone stole $4,000 in cash from his pocket between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 3:56 a.m. Monday.

1600 Emerson

Electronic cigarettes were stolen from a convenience store in the 1600 block of Emerson Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.

1600 Sherman

Clothing items were stolen from a store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue at 3:16 p.m. Friday.

100 Asbury

Food and personal care items were taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 11.

ASSAULT

100 Asbury

Semaj Myhkkal S. Stewart, 26, address unknown, was arrested at 100 Asbury Ave. at 7:05 a.m. Saturday and charged with assault.

BURGLARY

1300 Chicago

A subject who gained entrance to a residence in the 1300 block of Chicago Avenue at about 10:37 p.m. Friday was confronted by a resident of the building. The subject grabbed the resident’s backpack and fled.

1500 Dewey

A subject forced open the garage door to a residence in the 1500 block of Dewey Avenue and took a purple Co-Op REI bicycle between 9 p.m. Thursday and 7:05 a.m. Friday.

2300 Lake

A subject gained entry to an unlocked 2015 Jeep and a GMC vehicle between 5 p.m. Saturday and 1:11 a.m. Sunday.

2100 Harrison

A burglar entered an unlocked 2021 Hyundai in the 2100 block of Harrison Street between 6:30 pm. Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Nothing was reported missing.

2300 Harrison

A burglar forced entry to a 2018 Hyundai in the 2300 block of Harrison Street by breaking a window and stealing cash.

2400 Noyes

Electronics were stolen from a 2017 Kia in the 2400 block of Noyes Street between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:11 p.m. Sunday by a subject who broke a window to gain entry.

700 Church

Electronic items were taken by a subject who entered a restaurant in the 700 block of Church Street through an unsecured door at about 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 9.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

800 Ridge

The door glass was broken to a residence in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.

1300 Pitner

Apartment windows were broken at a residence in the 1300 block of Pitner Avenue around 3:24 a.m. Saturday.

Dempster at McDaniel

Someone threw an object at a Mazda at Dempster Street and McDaniel Avenue, damaging the door of the vehicle at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

1640 Chicago

Kamaron J. Charles, 34, of 3125 W, Jarlath St., Chicago, was arrested at 1640 Chicago Ave. at 6 p.m. Saturday and charged with criminal trespass.

1515 Chicago

Allen S. Conway, 58, of 2121 Dewey Ave., was arrested at 1515 Chicago Ave. at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and charged with criminal trespass.

DRUGS

100 Elmwood

Paul Hunt, 45, of 5605 N. Keystone Ave., Chicago, Samuel J. Potter, 44, of 5935 N. Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove, and Richard J. Romolo, 50, of 5605 N. Keystone Ave., Chicago, were arrested at 100 Elmwood Ave., Chicago, around 10:20 p.m. Saturday and charged with drug violations.

TRAFFIC

1901 McDaniel

Paul Gomez-Patino, 43, of 2040 Dodge Ave., was arrested at 1901 McDaniel Ave., at 9:30 p.m. Friday, and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

