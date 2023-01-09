Some 15 car thefts have been reported in Evanston so far in 2023, including nine that are among the stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

100 Asbury

A 2020 gray Toyota, with the engine running, was taken from the 100 block of Asbury Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. It was later recovered in Evanston.

400 Main

A white 2021 Kia Seltos was stolen from the 400 block of Main Street between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

Dempster at Hinman

A white 2016 Infiniti Q50 was taken from Dempster Street and Hinman Avenue between 6:16 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday.

1100 Chicago

A blue 2007 Honda that was left running with the keys inside was stolen from the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. It was recovered later in Wheeling.

1400 Fowler

Someone stole a gray 2016 Hyundai Elantra in the 1400 block of Fowler Avenue between 7:18 a.m. and 8:02 a.m. Sunday by peeling the steering column. The vehicle was recovered later in Evanston.

1300 Fowler

A blue 2019 Kia Forte was stolen in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue by peeling the steering column between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, The vehicle was recovered later in Evanston.

800 Ridge

A silver 2014 Acura MDX was stolen from the 800 block of Ridge Terrace around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. It was recovered later in Evanston.

1800 Emerson

A black 2022 Volkswagen Atlas was stolen from the 1800 block of Emerson Street shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday and was located later in Evanston.

1100 Pitner

A silver 2017 Kia Sportage was stolen in the 1100 block of Pitner Avenue between 7:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. Sunday by peeling the steering column.

500 Davis

Items were reported taken from a purse at a restaurant in the 500 block of Davis Street at about 11 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2022.

3300 Central

Personal items were taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 3300 block of Central Street shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

BATTERY

1903 Central

Devon Emmanuel Dixon, 34, of 1903 Central St., was arrested at that address at 10:19 p.m. Friday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

800 Elmwood

A burglar forced entry to a 2017 Toyota in the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue by breaking a window between 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 3:19 p.m. the following day. Missing was a wallet and its contents.

1100 Chicago

A cell phone was taken from an unlocked 2007 Chevrolet in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

1700 Orrington

A vehicle in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Orrington Avenue was entered between 1:20 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Friday. Missing was a laptop bag.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1500 Mulford

A brick was thrown through the window of a residence in the 1500 block of Mulford Street around 1 p.m. Thursday.

2100 Dewey

Bricks were used to damage a window of a Ford vehicle in the 2100 block of Dewey Avenue between 4 p.m. and 5:52 p.m. Friday.

GRAFFITI

700 Howard

Graffiti was discovered in black paint on a convenience store in the 700 block of Howard Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

SHOTS HEARD

Chicago at Dempster

Gunshots were reported at 10:25 p.m. Saturday at Chicago Avenue and Dempster Street. Police checked the area but found nothing.

1900 Jackson

Gunshots were reported at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue. Police checked the area and found a number of shell casings.

Clyde at Brummel

Gunshots were reported at Clyde Avenue and Brummel Street at 9:27 p.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC

507 Custer

Sandra M. Britt, 54, of 1620 W. Jonquil Terrace, Chicago, was arrested at 507 Custer Ave. at 11:58 a.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation.

Ridge at Oakton

Erik Garcia, 23, of 1668 W. Farwell Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Ridge Avenue and Oakton Street at 10:36 p.m. Friday and was charged with driving under the influence.

854 Hinman

Brian C. Thompson, 22, of 1304 Judson Ave., was arrested at 854 Hinman Ave. at 6:50 a.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

