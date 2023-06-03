A Skokie man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon after he allegedly fled from a crashed carjacked vehicle in the 2100 block of Jackson Avenue.

Antoine Wells. Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says an Evanston police officer on patrol near Chicago Avenue and Dempster Street about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday spotted a silver Toyota Camry that had been hijacked about an hour earlier in Skokie. Glew says the officer pursued the stolen car until it crashed and all four occupants fled from it. He says officers managed to capture two of the people fleeing the Camry.

Glew says one of them, 20-year-old Antoine Wells of the 8500 block of Skokie Boulevard, later admitted to owning a loaded Glock 17 pistol that officers say he had dropped as he fled.

A second loaded gun, a Ruger model 57, was recovered from the car, but Glew says no charges have been filed relating to that gun so far.

The second man Evanston police took into custody has been turned over to Skokie Police as part of their carjacking investigation, Glew says.

Wells is being held in the Cook County Jail without bond on a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon plus three misdemeanor charges. He’s scheduled to be in court in Skokie on June 7.