Evanston police say a driver was carjacked in the 2000 block of Church Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver told police the attacker displayed a handgun and demanded the driver get out of the car and then drove off in the blue 2020 Subaru Impreza.

Police also report four mailboxes pried open in the common area of apartment buildings in the 1600 block of Monroe Street and 11 other incidents in Wednesday’s crime bulletin.